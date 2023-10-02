"TOMTAS Aviation and Technology” begins aircraft parts production in Turkey

(MENAFN) TOMTAS Aviation and Technology Inc., Turkey's inaugural aircraft factory, is on the brink of initiating the production of components for the versatile Gokbey helicopter and the Hurkus trainer aircraft. Ali Eksi, a board member at TOMTAS, stated, "We will be issuing our first invoice in October," and he added, "Within a few weeks, the certification processes will be completed and we will start the production of the structural parts of Gokbey and Hurkus."



TEKNOFEST, Turkey's premier technology and aerospace event, is currently open in Izmir, and it has been jointly organized every year by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology since 2018 in cooperation with other ministries and dozens of other public institutions, private companies, and universities. Anadolu has been among TEKNOFEST's media shareholders as a global communications partner since the first edition.



The history of TOMTAS Aviation and Technology dates back to the 1920s. Following the establishment of the Turkish Aircraft Society in 1925, action was taken to establish an aircraft factory. In light of needs in terms of capital and technical personnel, a partnership was established with the German company Junkers.

MENAFN02102023000045015682ID1107173261