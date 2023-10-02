Finnish PM declares necessity for global preparedness for Russia’s violence, unpredictable actions

(MENAFN) Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has recently emphasized the necessity for global preparedness in the face of Russia's propensity for assertive and unpredictable actions.



This assertion, reported by a Ukrainian news agency, underscores the significance of acknowledging the potential for Russia's actions to be marked by aggressiveness and unpredictability on the international stage.



"We need to be prepared for the fact that Russia can become aggressive and unpredictable," he declared on a radio program.



Furthermore, in a display of unwavering solidarity and support, Prime Minister Orpo expressed Finland's steadfast commitment to standing by Ukraine until ultimate victory is achieved. This declaration underscores Finland's enduring dedication to providing support to Ukraine in its ongoing challenges, reflecting a resolute alliance in the face of shared goals and aspirations.



Based on his declarations, Europe as well as the West have the same stance, in spite of several "signs of fatigue."



"The war in Ukraine has been going on for two years. Support for Ukraine from the Finns has not decreased during this time. This figure is one of the highest in Europe," Orpo noted.

