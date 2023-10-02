Qatari Forum For Authors Holds Symposium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatari Forum for Authors (QFA) held a symposium under the theme of translating the Holy Qur'an: challenges of interpretation and language sensitivity, to mark International Translation Day, corresponding September 30 each year.

In attendance were Assistant Professor Languages & Literature Department at Liberal Arts Division, Dr. Ziad Al Mwajeh, legal expert at the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, Majd Makki, alongside the researcher and lecturer at HBKU's Translation and Interpreting Studies Department, Dr. Mahmoud Al Harthani. The symposium was moderated by the writer and translation expert at the Ministry of Culture, Samar Al Shishakli.

The guests discussed literary styles tethered to the translation of the Holy Qur'an in the strive to elucidate many points and thorny issues concerned with the legitimacy of their interpretation, along with the factors that impacted its translation in terms of linguistic, stylistic, and personal perspectives.