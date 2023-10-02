Katara's Novel Week To Start On Oct 13

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation- Katara announced yesterday that it would hold the Novel Week during October 13-20.

The novel week is being held for the first time since it was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2021 based on the initiative submitted by Katara to the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (Alecso) in 2016 during the ceremony of the distribution of 9th edition of Katara Prize for Arabic Novel to 13 winners, mainly the published and unpublished novels, boys books, critical studies, Qatari novel prize, as well as the ceremony of signing winner books, including novels that were translated into English, French and Arabic languages.

Katara will hold the first book fair at its premises with the participation of Qatari publishing houses, along with major local libraries.

The fair is expected to be annually organised concurrently with the novel week and Arabic publishing houses can participate in the upcoming editions.

During the novel week, Katara is determined to pay homage to a literal personality who had the impact on the evolution of the Arab novel. The writer and novelist Ihsan Abdel Quddous has been selected for this year personality, who will speak about his biography and his published novels that were converted into movies.

In addition, Katara is due to open Katara festival for Arabic novel next week at 3:30 pm, in addition to organizing many events and awards distribution ceremonies.