PUMA Called Ambassadors From All Around The World To Form“Class Of 23”

Global sports company PUMA launches a beanies campaign,"Class of 23", to unite ambassadors from across the globe to represent of the close-knit PUMA family.

2023 means a long journey for PUMA, which was made with the remarkable people behind it. ​“Class of 23” is the right way to celebrate the inspiring ambassadors and talents PUMA has collaborated with over the past 75 years.

Each talent, from Neymar Jr. and Pamela Reif to Gianmarco Tamberi and Winnie Harlow, was captured in a personalized way, wearing their favorite PUMA beanies from the 2023 collection to show their membership in the grand PUMA family.

“Our PUMA family is the heartbeat of our brand, co-created with the brilliance of our exceptional athletes and ambassadors who continually redefine the essence of sports”, said Oana Leonte, Head of BU Marketing Accessories.“As we proudly mark our 75th anniversary this year, we've chosen a humble yet symbolic product, the beanie, to pay tribute to the remarkable individuals who have etched their legacy in our brand's history - our PUMA ambassadors. Together, they come as the Class of '23, exemplifying the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines PUMA”.

Jack Grealish, as one of the participants in this initiative, shared that it's unbelievable for him to be part of the PUMA family.“Obviously, ever since I have joined, my performances on the pitch have got better. I love the brand, I love the boots, and I think the second half of the last season was the best I have ever played in my career, and luckily, it coincided with joining PUMA. Joining the family is a dream come true because it's such an iconic brand.”

This marks the first occasion where PUMA brings together all the company's ambassadors for a memorable occasion, celebrating our collective journey throughout the years. Here's to having a moment. Since 1948.

The product is available on the PUMA website.

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

