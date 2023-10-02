Forex Today: Gold And Silver Plummet To 6-Month Lows

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started



Most commodities are trading lower in the current risk-off environment, withGoldandSilverfalling strongly to new 6-month low prices.In the Forex market, the US Dollar remains the strongest major currency as the US Dollar Index continues to rise after breaking above a former key resistance level last week at 105.36. The Japanese Yen is the weakest major currency, andthe USD/JPY currency pairhas just reached a new 11-month high at ¥149.82. Since the weekly open in Asia, the Euro has been the strongest major currency, while the Australian Dollar has been the weakest. Trendtraders in the Forex market will be most interested in being long USD/JPY and shortEUR/USDas these are the two major Dollar pairs which have historically tended to trend most reliably.Stock markets are making a minor recovery in most regions, likely due to the news over the weekend that an anticipated shutdown of the US government has been averted after Democrats and Republicans reached a deal.There will be a release today of US ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which may impact the USD. Additionally, Fed Chair Powell will be speaking publicly later, but he is not expected to say anything material.It is a public holiday today in Canada. It is a public holiday in China all week.