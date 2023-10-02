Ukraine’s PM sets measures for heating season in Donetsk region

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal embarked on a working trip to the Donetsk region, where he convened a crucial meeting with the leadership of the local regional military administration. During this significant gathering, the Prime Minister utilized his Telegram channel to share insights into the various aspects discussed, emphasizing the region's preparations for the upcoming heating season, the status of invincibility points, and the ongoing fortification projects.



A central point of concern during the meeting was the readiness for the impending heating season in specific territorial communities, notably Dobropillia, Bilozerske, and Novodonetske. These areas presented distinctive challenges in their preparations for the colder months, prompting in-depth discussions among the meeting's participants.



In response to these issues, Prime Minister Shmyhal issued directives to both the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Ministry of Energy, urging them to take immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure the security and well-being of the Donetsk region's communities throughout the approaching autumn-winter period.



Moreover, the Donetsk Regional Military Administration had previously communicated important information regarding the heating situation within the region. Their announcement revealed that, out of the 35 communities under the Ukrainian authorities' control, 14 communities will enjoy complete central heating for the upcoming season, while an additional 11 will have access to partial heating support.



Prime Minister Shmyhal's visit underscores the Ukrainian government's commitment to addressing the critical needs of the Donetsk region, particularly with regard to winter preparedness and community welfare, highlighting their dedication to ensuring the comfort and safety of all residents in the area.

