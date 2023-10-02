September Drug Raids Resulted In 1,050 Arrests - PSD

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 585 cases of drug trafficking and distribution were dealt with in September, resulting in the arrest of 1,050 individuals, including suspects considered“highly dangerous”, the Public Security Directorate's (PSD) spokesperson said on Saturday.

The operations resulted in the seizure of illegal substances, including 142 kilogrammes of hashish, 1.44 million Captagon pills, 6,000 other narcotics pills, 12 kilogrammes of crystal meth, 2.5 kilogrammes of marijuana, 18 kilogrammes of synthetic cannabis, 800 grammes of synthetic cannabis powder, 13.25 kilogrammes of cocaine, as well as multiple firearms, according to a PSD statement cited by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The spokesperson stressed the Anti-Narcotics Department's unwavering commitment to conducting operations to combat all forms of drug-related activities in the Kingdom.

On the educational front, the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) organised 750 awareness activities in September, with these initiatives including training sessions, lectures, workshops and seminars in cooperation with academic institutions, the media and relevant partners.

The spokesperson stressed that anti-drug operations and security campaigns continue in full force in all regions of the Kingdom.



The PSD pointed out that the number of admissions to the AND-affiliated drug treatment centre reached 63 cases in September, including both new admissions and follow-up visits.



