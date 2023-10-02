Zakat Fund Allocates JD73,000 To Settle Debts Of 110 Women

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The board of directors of the Zakat Fund on Sunday approved the allocation of JD73,000 to settle the outstanding financial debts of 110 gharimat (indebted women) facing financial difficulties.

During a meeting, chaired by the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Chairman of the Zakat Fund Mohammad Khalaileh, the board approved the names of 110 eligible women who met the criteria for debt settlement, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The board also approved the renovation of eight

houses in different regions of the Kingdom, as well as the purchase of 182 goats to support livestock farming projects that will benefit underprivileged families in various regions of the Kingdom.

The board also approved the launch of an initiative aimed at distributing food parcels in cooperation with Zakat Committees in Irbid.

The board also reviewed the financial status of the Zakat Fund for the third quarter of this year, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Khalaileh expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Zakat Fund, acknowledging the trust placed in the organisation by donors who provide financial support and help foster social solidarity among the nation's citizens.

In 2019, His Majesty King Abdullah launched an initiative aimed at providing support to indebted women by covering the debts of eligible gharimat who meet the set criteria. The Zakat Fund has been entrusted with overseeing the implementation of this initiative.