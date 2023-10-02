EPP Foam Market Worth $1.8 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing EPP foam market during the forecast period. Due to several factors, the demand for EPP foam is growing in the Asia Pacific region, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Manufacturing and consumption of consumer electronics are heavily concentrated in Asia Pacific. Delicate electronics parts are packaged in EPP foam to protect them during shipping and handling. Both the demand for EPP foam and the consumer electronics sector are expanding.

BASF SE (Germany), JSP Corporation (Japan), Hanwha Advanced Materials (South Korea), BEWI (Norway), Sonoco Products Company (US), Engineered Foam Products (UK), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG (Germany), and Yanfeng Woodbridge Lightweight Composites Co., Ltd. (China) are the key players in EPP foam market.

