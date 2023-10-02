Paul Scherrer Institute Selects Raystation

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned worldwide for its treatment of cancers with proton therapy, PSI has selected RayStation as the treatment planning system for its clinical operations. PSI is equipped with three gantries and a fixed horizontal beam line room for ocular treatments. Two of the gantries, of which one is in-house developed, operate clinically while the third is dedicated to research.

Alongside the procurement of RayStation, RaySearch and PSI have the intent of engaging in a collaborative research initiative. This partnership will focus on a range of strategic areas, including online adaptive proton therapy.

Damien C. Weber, Chairman of the proton Therapy Center, Paul Scherrer Institute, says: "By combining proton therapy with advanced treatment planning system as proposed by RaySearch, we can push the boundaries of optimal cancer care. We look forward to collaborating with one of the leading developers of treatment planning systems to share our expertise in proton therapy and advance research in various areas, including but not limited to treatment plan adaptation."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "PSI is an exceptional place to treat cancer, and I am proud to welcome them as customers. It is also very exciting to engage in several research projects together with a partner with such strong research capabilities. This will be beneficial for the next generation of RayStation as well as an important step in fulfilling our vision of a world where cancer is conquered."

