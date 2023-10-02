United Community Management Corp Rebrands To Realmanage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plano, TX, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Management Corp, a leading community management company in Coral Springs, Florida, announced today that it has rebranded to RealManage. The new brand identity reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help communities thrive.

Sherry Judd, a senior vice president at United, said,“After 22 years in a leadership role at United Community Management, both myself and our team are extremely excited to be a part of the RealManage Family of Brands. We have been successful at bringing our expertise and knowledge to our clients, demonstrating impressive growth, and thank our loyal customers, whose support over these years has been an enormous part of our success.”

She added,“RealManage will now take us even further, with their extensive network of talented and experienced associates, available services, and advanced proprietary software. RealManage has provided us the ability to not just grow bigger but even better!”

Since its inception in 1991, United Community Management has been dedicated to providing top-notch community management services to clients across southern Florida, The Panhandle, and an established and growing Palm Beach County division. The company currently manages more than 35,000 homes and believes in providing the highest level of service to all clients. With the new brand, RealManage aims to build on this legacy and continue to deliver top-notch customer experience.

RealManage's co-founder and CEO, Chris O'Neil, stated,“United is an exceptional company with an incredible leadership team. We are thrilled to welcome them into the RealManage family and are confident that their expertise and commitment to excellence will further enhance our capabilities and strengthen our position as a leading community management company in the SE Florida market.”

RealManage offers a full suite of community management services, including accounting, maintenance, administrative support, and more. The company serves a diverse range of clients, including homeowners associations, condominium associations, and other community organizations.

With the launch of the rebranding, the company is poised to build on its track record of success and continue to drive innovation in the community management industry.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

