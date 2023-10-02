Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Clique

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of October 2, 2023.



OKX Wallet Web Extension Now Supports Clique

The OKX Wallet web extension has integrated Clique , a social layer protocol that brings community engagement tools like profiles, chat, notifications, and groups to Web3 applications to help foster personalized experiences and connections between users.

To access Clique, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Clique via web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.