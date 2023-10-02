Global Network Analytics Market Size To Reach USD 15.0 Billion In 2032 | Xcellent Insights

Network analytics plays a crucial role in today's interconnected world where data flows through several networks like internet, corporate intranets, and industrial control systems. It is the process of using various data analysis and tools such as NetFlow, SNMP, packet capture, and other data analytics techniques to gain insights into behavior, performance, reliability, visibility, and security of computer networks such as Local Area Networks (LANs), Wide Area Networks (WANs), and the internet. This process involves collection and analysis of data from network devices, traffic patterns, and several other sources to understand and optimize network performance, enhance security, reduce downtime, and make informed decisions about network infrastructure upgrades.

Get PDF Sample Report with All Related Tables and Graphs:

Network analytics aids organizations in optimizing their network infrastructure by identifying bottlenecks, security threats, and latency issues, monitoring network patterns, and enhancing network speed and reliability. Moreover, several companies are migrating their services to cloud, leading to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. This is a crucial factor leading to the adoption of advanced network analytics as network analytics help in optimizing network traffic between on-premises and cloud resources.

Network analytics solutions and services can benefit a wide range of individuals and organizations across various segments such as IT departments and network administrators, security teams, business leaders, service providers, healthcare providers, financial institutions, and education institutes. In addition, manufacturing and industrial sectors, retailer and e-commerce companies, and transportation sectors can seek to leverage network analytics solutions and services to improve network performance and make data-driven decisions to support business objectives.

Factors such as rising proliferation of IoT services, integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence in network analytics, and sudden shift towards remote and hybrid work models are projected to amplify the demand for network analytics in coming years. However, high initial investments and deployment costs, rising data privacy concerns, complex integration process with current technology, and lack of awareness about importance of network analytics are some key factors expected to hinder this global market's growth during the forecast period. Leading companies in the global network analytics market are constantly striving to develop advanced, cost-effective network analytics to overcome these challenges.

Would You Like to Ask a Question? Ask Our Expert:

Report Coverage: