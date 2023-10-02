Indeed Reveals First-Ever List Of Top 20 Companies For Work Wellbeing


10/2/2023 4:16:29 AM

Kyle M.K. - Indeed Work Wellbeing Advisor

How Companies are Enhancing Work Wellbeing to Attract, Hire and Retain Talent

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The post-COVID-19 pandemic environment has completely changed the world of work. Today's job seekers are prioritizing more than just salaries and job titles, but instead prioritizing their work wellbeing more than ever before. With almost half of people reporting their work wellbeing expectations were higher than a year ago, job seekers want to work at companies where they know wellbeing is a priority.

To help job seekers find companies that excel at prioritizing work wellbeing, Indeed , a leading jobs and hiring site, released its inaugural Better Work Awards, honoring the Top 20 Companies for Work Wellbeing in the U.S.

Indeed | Better Work Awards

