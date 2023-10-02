Erste Bank Virtual Open 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- VR Motion Learning, the developer of the multiple award winning Tennis Esports application, joins forces with LAOLA1, the Austrian Tennis Association (ÖTV) and the emotion Group to host the first Virtual Reality (VR) tennis tournament in Europe during and at the ERSTE BANK Open 2023.



Play-offs start on Oct 2 and the finals will take place on Oct. 27, 2023- live at the Heumarkt at the ERSTE BANK Open in Vienna, Austria.







The number of enthusiastic VR Tennis fans is growing rapidly. Since Tennis Esports started in summer 2023 during the National Bank Open, the“Tennis Canada VR Tournament” had 850 international players from 45 nations matching in more than 10,000 games on virtual courts.

Thereafter Tennis Esports has been an official esport at the East Asian Youth Games EAYG 2023 . During the US Open 2023 the“Wilson Virtual Championship” was played and more than 5,000 tennis fans tested Tennis Esports in Flushing Meadows.



Now, LAOLA1, the leading sports portal and content provider in Austria and subsidiary of Sportradar, brings this successful and innovative esports event to Europe. LOALA1 administers the organization and coordination of the tournament, as well as sponsoring and advertising.



Tom Berger, Head of LAOLA1.” VR offers unique tennis experiences due to its innovative technology. We like to enhance our Metaverse presence and emphasize LAOLA1's status of a pioneer in the field of innovation.”



Gregory Gettinger, founder & CEO of VR Motion Learning:“We are proud that our VR app“TENNIS ESPORTS” is used for the first European VR Tennis Tournament, particular in our homeland Austria. Our TENNIS ESPORTS app offers realistic and immersive tennis experiences – fascinating and fun.”



Dominik Beier, Managing Director emotion Group:“We are delighted to present the first European VR Tennis tournament at the ERSTE BANK Open 2023. It is exciting to see how Virtual Reality revolutionizes sports experiences.”



Thomas Schweder, Managing Director ÖTV:” We are proud being a part of this groundbreaking VR Tennis tournament, and we are sure that the tennis community will be intrigued. We are happy to inspire new audiences for tennis.”



The VR Tennis tournament can be joined by everybody, from Oct. 2nd to Oct 27th, 2023. In contrast to real tournaments, the number of participants is not limited, nor are there limitations such as age, level, disabilities, as long as participants can operate the necessary technical equipment. The VR headset, the Meta Quest 2 or Pro, the TENNIS ESPORTS app (available in the Meta App Store), a stable internet connection and space to play of about 3x3 meters are technical requirements. The VR racket handle is optional.



The playoffs are a combination of HitEmAll and Instant Match. The total of tournament points will determine the placement.



On Oct. 27th, 2023, the finals will take place - live at the Heumarkt at the ERSTE BANK Open.

Number 1 wins Euro 1,000,- and a Winner Package of Wilson Sporting Goods, as well as points on the Tennis Esports Tour.



Special feature for locals: The first 20 LOCAL players receive an entry ticket to VR finals on Oct.27 at the Heumarkt, where they may collect a big Wilson package worth about EUR 250.

Erste Bank Virtual Open 2023