Global Hemianopsia Market Is Valued At US$ 333.9 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The estimated size of the global hemianopsia market in 2023 was US$ 333.9 million, and from 2023 to 2033, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%.

Hemianopsia is a disorder that impairs a person's vision field. It is a neurological condition that results in vision loss on either the left or right side of the visual field. Hemianopsia can be brought on by a number of illnesses, including stroke, traumatic brain injury, or brain tumor. Depending on the underlying cause and the degree of the brain damage, hemianopsia can range in severity.

The prevalence of neurological illnesses is rising, technology is developing quickly, and patients and healthcare professionals are becoming more knowledgeable about hemianopsia. All of these factors are causing the hemianopsia market to expand.

For example, virtual reality therapy has shown promising results in restoring visual field deficits in patients with hemianopsia.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The hemianopsia market is expected to reach US$ 720.9 million by 2033.

North America and Europe are currently dominating the sales of hemianopsia treatment solutions due to the presence of well-established healthcare systems and key market players.

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders in Asia Pacific is driving the demand for hemianopsia treatment products. Hospitals' high adoption of low-vision assistive devices and visual prostheses are boosting the sales of hemianopsia treatment devices.

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the hemianopsia market are expanding their presence in different regions to increase their customer base and sales. They are also using competitive pricing strategies to attract more customers and gain a larger market share.

Leading companies are investing in marketing and promotional activities to create awareness about their hemianopsia treatment solutions. This is expected to increase demand and sales of their products.

Major Key Players:



Vycor Medical, Inc.

RetroSense Therapeutics, LLC

Chadwick Optical

Healio

Carl Zeiss AG,

AbbVie Inc

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

AkzoNobel N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Key Segments of Hemianopsia Industry Research



By Type :



Homonymous Hemianopsia



Quadrantanopsia

Bitemporal Hemianopsia

By Treatment :



Vision Restoration Therapy

Visual Field Expander Aid

By End User :



Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

Key Questions Covered in the Hemianopsia Market Report



What is the projected value of the Hemianopsia Industry in 2023?

At what rate will the global Hemianopsia market size grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Hemianopsia ?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Hemianopsia market By 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Hemianopsia Industry during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the Hemianopsia market during the forecast period?

