The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for not publishing interim results, with effect from 08:00, 02/10/2023:
Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading
02-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Silverwood Brands PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SLWD
ISIN: GB00BNRRGD95
