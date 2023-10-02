TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 6% In September 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 6% in September 2023 with sales of 402,553 units as against 379,011 units in the month of September 2022.







Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 7% with sales increasing from 361,729 units in September 2022 to 386,955 units in September 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 6% with sales increasing from 283,878 units in September 2022 to 300,493 units in September 2023.





Motorcycle registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 169,322 units in September 2022 to 186,438 units in September 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 144,356 units in September 2022 to 155,526 units in September 2023.





Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 20,356 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2023 as against sales of 4,923 units in September 2022.





International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 8% with sales increasing from 92,975 units in September 2022 to 100,294 units in September 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11% with sales increasing from 77,851 units in September 2022 to 86,462 units in September 2023.

Both retails and despatch have begun to improve in the IB markets.







Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 15,598 units in September 2023 as against 17,282 units in September 2022.





Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 6% with sales of 10.31 lakh units as against sales of 9.77 lakh units in the second quarter FY 22-23. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.51 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 22-23.







About TVS Motor Company



TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.





