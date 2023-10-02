Book Marketing Announcements: The Authors Show® Lineup For The Week Of October 2, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Don McCauley of the Free Publicity Focus Group and Danielle Hampson, Executive Producer of The Authors Show®, founders of The Authors Marketing Powerhouse, have announced The Authors Show® radio and broadcast schedule for the week of October 2, 2023. The new show schedule is available at The Authors Show® site.
For those who hope to sell books on the Internet, the challenge can be daunting. It can be confusing difficult, time consuming and expensive. The Authors Show® helps authors overcome these challenges by providing opportunities for greater visibility.
The Authors Show® radio shows offer professionally produced radio interviews that are broadcast worldwide. The upcoming scheduled radio lineups include:
The Authors Show schedule for the week of October 2, 2023
Oct 2
Channel 1 Deb Lewis (USA)
Channel 2 Gary L Ivey (USA)
Channel 3 Vicki Guggenbickler (USA)
Channel 4 Trina Carroll-Houk (USA)
Channel 5 Gina S. Scheff (USA)
Channel 6 Sally Aderton (USA)
Channel 7 Ian T Gwilliams (United Kingdom)
Channel 8 Joann Keder (USA)
Oct 3
Channel 1 Larry Lockridge (USA)
Channel 2 Kimberly Dean (USA)
Channel 3 Laura Moss White (USA)
Channel 4 M.J. Polelle (USA)
Channel 5 Sylvie Beljanski (USA)
Channel 6 Christine Hassing (USA)
Channel 7 Bill Humbert (USA)
Channel 8 Michael Ruskin (USA)
Oct 4
Channel 1 Owen E. Williams (USA)
Channel 2 Rocky Romanella (USA)
Channel 3 Karen Hamilton-Viall (United Kingdom)
Channel 4 M.J. Polelle (USA)
Channel 5 Cheri Krueger (USA)
Channel 6 M Ann Machen Pritchard (USA)
Channel 7 Pam Ostrowski (USA)
Channel 8 Dan Juday (Ireland)
Oct 5
Channel 1 Eric Willis (USA)
Channel 2 Kady Hinojosa (USA)
Channel 3 Deb Radcliff (USA)
Channel 4 M.J. Polelle (USA)
Channel 5 Deborah Wynne (USA)
Channel 6 D. Terrence Foster, MD (USA)
Channel 7 Grace Blair (USA)
Channel 8 Armenia Jess (Saudi Arabia)
Oct 6 - Oct 8
Channel 1 Kathy J Forti (USA)
Channel 2 Donna Fletcher Crow (USA)
Channel 3 Jody Sharpe (USA)
Channel 4 M.J. Polelle (USA)
Channel 5 Valerie Doherty (USA)
Channel 6 Evelyn M. Leite (USA)
Channel 7 Bill Humbert (USA)
Channel 8 Sherrida Woodley (USA)
Profile:
Don McCauley is a marketing strategist and is the facilitator of the Free Publicity Focus Group, a marketing and publicity firm. He also serves as the host of The Authors Show® radio. Danielle Hampson is the Executive Producer of The Authors Show®.
