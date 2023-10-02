UK Premier denies short-term intention to send units to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Sunday, British Premier Rishi Sunak denied any short-term intention to send British units to Ukraine.



The idea put up by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps that British armies could instruct Ukrainian forces there is not for the "here and now," according to Sunak, who called the report "misreporting."



Shapps stated in an interview with a UK news outlet that he would "eventually" prefer to see the long-standing drill of Ukrainian forces by the UK take place "in country" as opposed to in Britain.



Moscow criticized the news after previous leader Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Sunday that British units exercise Ukrainian army would be a legitimate target.



When questioned around Medvedev's remark, Sunak replied: "What the defense secretary was saying was that it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine. But that’s something for the long term, not the here and now, there are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict. That’s not what’s happening. What we are doing is training Ukrainians. We’re doing that here in the UK."

