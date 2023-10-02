Hot Weather Expected Today

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore today until 6pm on Monday will be hot daytime with slight dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be fine.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 05 to 15 KT gusting to 24 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 08 to 18 KT gusting to 23 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08 KM. Offshore, it will be 5 to 10 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 4 FT rises to 5 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 to 5 FT ri

