HBKU's Global Institute For Strategic Research Launched

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) inaugurated the Global Institute for Strategic Research (GISR) as a new, independent and multidisciplinary think tank primarily concerned with addressing the global challenges of governance, advancement and peace in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF) and HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of QF and Chairperson of HBKU Board of Trustees.

The inauguration was also attended by ministers, diplomats and a distinguished assembly of dignitaries and experts from around the world.

“GISR reflects Qatar's prominent place at a major geopolitical crossroads and commitment to positively impacting and shaping debates on a multitude of global challenges facing humanity today, be it climate change, energy, the development of new technologies, water scarcity, poverty, conflict, or displacement of people. Through its research, thought leadership, and engagement activities, GISR aims to provide distinctly Arab and regional perspectives on the most pressing challenges facing Qatar, the Middle East and wider world today,” said Dr Ahmad M Hasnah, president, HBKU.

As an acting director, Dr Sultan Barakat, professor in public policy at HBKU College of Public Policy, is leading the institute through its early formation and will be guided by an international board of distinguished advisers with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience.

The launch comprised a number of panels and roundtable sessions with thought leaders from around the world contributing to discussions on artificial intelligence, energy transition, as well as the challenge of sustaining peace in fragile states. Senior experts from globally renowned think tanks and research centres, including the Centre for Security and International Studies and the Stimson Centre in Washington DC; the Overseas Development Institute and Chatham House in London; the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi; as well as the Savannah Centre, Abuja, travelled to Doha for the launch in a show of appreciation of the Institute, and in solidarity with its mission.

Dr Barakat, said:“Within the boundaries of HBKU and the QF ecosystem, we have a unique concentration of scholarship, talent and innovation that will allow GISR to act as a catalyst to channel ideas and bridge the gap between research and policymaking.”

The day concluded with the launch of a joint GISR, Doha Forum, and Stimson Centre report titled, The Future of International Co-operation 2023. Addressed to the 78th UN General Assembly, the report highlights how carefully designed, responsible initiatives in cyber-governance, including the regulation of AI, and reinvigorated peacebuilding can benefit people and nations and influence the outcomes of the Sustainable Development Goals.

