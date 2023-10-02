Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Next Jammu And Kashmir Governor? Former CM Says...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ghulam Nabi Azad issued a clarification on Sunday amid growing 'rumours' that he would soon be appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief insisted that he was lot interested in the job and simply wanted to serve the people in the UT.“I will request people not to trust the rumour mills which are working in overdrive.... There is a fresh rumour here that Ghulam Nabi Azad is going to be the next LG. I have not come (to JK) looking for a job, I want to serve the people,” Azad said during a rally on Sunday.The former Chief Minister was marking the one year foundation day of his Democratic Progressive Azad Party – formed last year after he parted ways with the Congress.ALSO READ: Two militants killed as security forces foil infiltration bid along LoC in KupwaraThe former Chief Minister also insisted that he was not looking for 'rehabilitation' and cited several issues faced by the erstwhile state.

“When I came here in 2005 (as chief minister), I left two prized (Union) ministries – Housing and Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs – to serve the people. It was not as if I was without work,” he said referring to criticism by some quarters that he returned to JK politics at the behest of the BJP.Azad said unemployment and inflation were two main problems facing Jammu and Kashmir which he wants to address by exploiting the tourism potential of the region.“Inflation is on the rise. It is true that inflation is not specific to India. Europe has the highest inflation but they have other means to tackle it. We are a poor state. Unemployment is on the rise. There are no jobs. Government is advertising posts but interviews are not held. Educated youth have no jobs and their parents have exhausted their savings on their education,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)



