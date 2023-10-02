Earthquake Of 2.6 Magnitude Jolts Haryana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Some areas of Haryana experienced a minor earthquake on Sunday night.According to the National Centre for Seismology the earthquake of magnitude 2.6, occurred at 11.26 pm on Sunday.The earthquake's epicenter was situated 7 kilometres to the east-southeast of Rohtak in the state of Haryana.On the same day, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Dhubri district of Assam during the early hours of Sunday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake happened at 3:01 am and had a depth of 17 kilometers.Also Read: Assam Earthquake: Quake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Dhubri districtTaking to X (former Twitter), National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, \"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 01-10-2023, 03:01:33 IST, Lat: 26.08 and Long: 90.05, Depth: 17 Km, Location: Dhubri, Assam, India.\"Previously, on Monday, Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand experienced a 3.0 magnitude earthquake.In September, slight earthquakes with magnitudes of 2.8 and 2.1 on the Richter Scale were recorded in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi and Chamba districts, respectively.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN02102023007365015876ID1107173050
