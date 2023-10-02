Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Four Quotes Erroneously Attributed To Mahatma Gandhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "We have a fondness for quotes attributed to renowned historical figures, especially when seeking an added dose of moral authority. Mahatma Gandhi, known for his quotable wisdom, has numerous quotes associated with him.However, it's worth noting that there are some quotes frequently attributed to him that he likely never actually said. Here are four such quotes that are often misattributed to him.1. Be the change that you wish to see in the worldAs per media reports, the widely attributed quote, \"Be the change that you wish to see in the world,\" often associated with Gandhi, lacks a definitive origin and may not have been uttered by him. However, Gandhi did express a similar sentiment in his own words:“If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. ... We need not wait to see what others do.”This statement underscores the idea that personal transformation can lead to a shift in the world's attitudes and behaviours, emphasizing the importance of individual responsibility for fostering positive change.Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023 LIVE Updates: 'Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global,' says PM Modi2. An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blindThe quote, \"An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind,\" is often attributed to Gandhi, but there is no concrete evidence that he actually spoke these words, as per the Yale Book of Quotations. In the 1982 biographical film \"Gandhi,\" actor Ben Kingsley, portraying Gandhi, delivers this line, but there is no documented historical record of Gandhi himself using these exact words.Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: From date, history to significance, all you need to know about Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversaryThe earliest known usage of a similar concept can be traced back to Canadian Senator George Perry Graham, who employed a variation of the phrase in a speech during a meeting in the Canadian House of Commons in 1914. He stated,“If we were to revert to the principle of 'an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,' there would be very few honorable gentlemen in this House who would not be blind and toothless.”Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 'His timeless teachings continue to...', PM Modi pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi3. Be the change you wish to see in the world.This is one of the most widely circulated misattributed quotes to Gandhi on the internet. However, there is no concrete evidence to support that he used these precise words.

The New York Times noted in 2011 that this quote, while succinct and easy to put on a bumper sticker, is essentially a paraphrase of a sentiment that Gandhi did express,“We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.”4. First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.As per media reports, Mahatma Gandhi did not originate this quote either. It appears that this quote can be traced back to an American labour organizer named Nicholas Klein, who delivered this statement during a convention in 1918.Also Read: Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Mahatma Gandhi's top 12 quotes that continue to inspire us\"First they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you. And that, is what is going to happen to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America.\"

MENAFN02102023007365015876ID1107173043