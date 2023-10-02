Karnataka: Communal Violence Erupted In Shivamogga District, Curfew Imposed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Communal violence erupted in Karnataka's Shivamogga district last night. The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the Ragi Gudda area of the Karnataka's district after instances of stone-pelting were reported. Section 144 has been imposed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, the police said.According to the PTI news agency, an angry mob is said to have thrown stones at a few houses and vehicles, and injured several people, allegedly following the rumours that there was a stone pelting on the Eid Milad procession.Speaking on the incident at Shivamogga, Karnataka CM told media that 40 people have been arrested so far disturbing the peace in Shivamogga district.\"An Eid Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now,\" Siddaramaiah said.\"Some miscreants pelted stones during the Eid Milad procession. Some vehicles and houses were damaged. Based on the video and information, some people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure. A case has been registered. The situation is now under control, apart from Shanti Nagar and Ragi Gudda. Strict action will be taken against the culprits,\" Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar told ANI news agency.A police official said they have taken some into custody and the situation is currently under control.\"There was a stone pelting incident in Ragigudda this evening. However, we managed to disperse the crowd and the situation is under control now,\" Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga said.Police urged locals to refrain from spreading rumours on social media platforms.Earlier on 30 September, there were protests in the same area over a cutout that was put out as part of the procession.

