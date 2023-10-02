PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth ₹8,000 Crore In Telangana On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth over ₹8,000 crore in Telangana on Monday, ahead of the state elections scheduled later this year.These projects cover various sectors, including railways, and thermal power plants.\"In line with the Prime Minister's vision of increasing power generation with improved energy efficiency in the country, the first 800 MW Unit of phase 1 of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC will be dedicated to the nation. It will provide low-cost power to Telangana and provide a boost to economic development of the state. It will also be one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in the country,\" the prime minister's office said in a statement.PM Modi had on Sunday launched developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore in Telangana in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education, in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.On Monday, the prime minister will dedicate rail projects including the new railway line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet, and the electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool. \"The 76 km long Manoharabad-Siddipet rail line will boost the socio-economic development of the region, especially in the districts of Medak and Siddipet,\" it said.\"The electrification project between Dharmabad - Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar - Kurnool will help in improving average speed of trains and will lead to environment-friendly rail transport in the region. Prime Minister will also flag off Siddipet - Secunderabad - Siddipet train service, benefiting the local rail commuters in the region,\" it added.Meanwhile, Modi will dedicate to the nation NMDC's steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. He will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate several rail projects in the state.

