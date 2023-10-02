Massive Fire Engulfs Industrial Area Phase 2 In Chandigarh| WATCH

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2, a massive fire has erupted, drawing the immediate response of fire authorities.As reported by ANI, firefighters and fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze and mitigate any potential damage.As the situation develops, more details are eagerly anticipated to provide a clearer understanding of the cause of the incident.(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
MENAFN02102023007365015876ID1107173032
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.