Google Is About To Shut Down A Major Feature Of Gmail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Google is discontinuing yet another feature, this time within Gmail. Starting in January 2024, Google will no longer support Gmail's basic HTML view, a feature that has been in existence for over a decade. Users who rely on this stripped-down email interface will be automatically switched to the Standard view after the specified deadline. Google has notified Gmail users about this change through email.

In their message to users, Google explained, "We're writing to let you know that the Gmail Basic HTML view for desktop web and mobile web will be disabled starting early January 2024. The Gmail Basic HTML views are previous versions of Gmail that were replaced by their modern successors 10+ years ago and do not include full Gmail feature functionality."

Gmail's support documentation also confirms the discontinuation of this feature, stating, "Important: You can display Gmail on your browser in Basic HTML view until January 2024. After this date, Gmail automatically changes to Standard view."

When users attempt to access the HTML version, Google displays a message indicating that this version is designed for "slower connections and legacy browsers" and asks for confirmation if the user wishes to continue without the standard version.

It's worth noting that the HTML version lacks many features found in the standard Gmail interface, such as chat, spell checker, search filters, keyboard shortcuts, and rich formatting. However, it remains useful for individuals in low-connectivity areas or those who prefer a simple email viewing experience. It is unclear at this time whether Google intends to introduce an alternative mode for low-connectivity situations.

This decision to discontinue features within Google services follows recent announcements about the shutdown of Google Podcasts and the discontinuation of Jamboard, a collaborative whiteboarding app, and its associated hardware device.