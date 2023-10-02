Aishwarya Rai At L'oreal Paris Show During Paris Fashion Week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai, among numerous other celebrities, walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris. On stage, she donned a golden gown and unveiled blonde highlights.



Aishwarya Rai walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris' fashion presentation at the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya's gold gown is embellished with shimmering gold sequins, beaded embroidery, a bodycon style that emphasises her curves.



She accessorised the look with killer golden high heels, stunning diamond rings, and delicate earrings.



Finally, for the glam options, Aishwarya picked dramatic black winged eyeliner, dazzling golden eye shadow, flushed cheekbones, rosy pink lip tint.



On-point brows, bronzer, contoured face, mascara on the lashes, and shining highlighter.

Her runway style was completed with side-parted open hair with well-defined waves and blonde highlights.

