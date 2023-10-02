'Occasion Of Profound Spiritual Significance...' PM Modi Extends Wishes For Akshardham Inauguration In USA

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, possibly one of the world's largest hand-carved Hindu temples outside India in the modern era, is all set to be inaugurated in New Jersey, on October 8. The temple was constructed by an army of more than 12,500 volunteers from throughout the US over the course of 12 years, from 2011 to 2023, in the small New Jersey township of Robbinsville.

On September 30, 2023, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj participated in the first of several inauguration ceremonies for the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, with a lot of joy and pleasure.

These historic celebrations are 25 years in the making, fulfilling the inner wish of Pramukh Swami Maharaj to build a cultural landmark of Hindu art and architecture in New Jersey.







Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi has conveyed his happiness at the impending inaugural ceremonies of Akshardham in New Jersey in a touching letter dated September 29, 2023.

He remarked, "I am pleased to learn about the opening celebrations of the Akshardham Mahamandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey. It is an occasion of profound spiritual significance for the vast legion of devotees worldwide."

"“Temples have been the hub of service and socio-cultural activities for centuries. They are not only centers of devotion but also serve as platforms for giving expression to art, architectural

excellence, literature, and knowledge," he added.

For several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Akshardham complexes and recognised their services to society.









Meanwhile, during his official visit to Akshardham, New Delhi, in September 2023 for the G20 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared his thoughts and impressions. Sunak said,“We were amazed and awed by the beauty of this temple and its universal message of peace, harmony, and becoming a better human being. This is not only a place of worship, but a landmark that also portrays India's values, culture, and contributions to the world.”



It has 10,000 sculptures and statuettes, carvings of Indian musical instruments, and dancing forms. It was created in accordance with old Hindu scriptures and incorporates design aspects from ancient Indian culture.







One main shrine, 12 sub-shrines, nine shikhars (spire-like structures), and nine pyramidal shikhars make up the distinctive Hindu temple design. The biggest elliptical dome ever built in traditional stone construction is found in Akshardham. It is made to last for a millennium. Every stone in Akshardham has a tale to tell. The four types of stone chosen are marble, granite, pink sandstone, and limestone, all of which can tolerate harsh temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Akshardham temple in New Delhi which was opened for the public in November 2005 is spread over 100 acres.