Hrithik Roshan Goes Gaga Over Girlfriend Saba Azad's Show Who's Your Gynac; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hrithik Roshan praised Saba Azad's latest programme, Who's Your Gynac, in his review. In the Amazon Mini TV drama, the actress, who has been dating Hrithik for over a year, plays a 28-year-old hopeful OB-GYN who battles with her personal and professional life. The Fighter star said on Instagram Stories that he binge-watched the series and is really impressed with it.

“What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn't stop. Great work guys, I hope there is more! Congratulations to the entire team!” he wrote. The actor dedicated a separate story for Saba.“Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears (red heart emoticons). And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one,” he said.

Saba reposted his review and expressed her gratitude.“Heyyyy 🙂 Thanks Ro,” she wrote.







Meanwhile, Hrtihik is busy with the shoot schedule of Fighter. Mid-Day had previously reported that he and Deepika Padukone are filming a dance number in an international destination.“This is a party number. It is a song that celebrates the camaraderie between the actors [who play pilots] in the film. Hrithik, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi will be seen grooving to the peppy number that has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar and choreographed by Bosco Martis. The set designer is Rajat Poddarr, and the director of photography is Satchith Paulose,” the source said last month.

Following Fighter, Hrithik will begin the shoot for War 2. It is reported that Ayan Mukerji will be helming the project and Jr NTR will be seen as the villain. It is also rumoured that Kiara Advani will be seen playing the lead actress in the film.