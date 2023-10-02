Buffering Agents Market Is Currently Stands At A Valuation Of US$ 137.9 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to a new study estimate, the market for buffering agents will reach US$ 226.8 million by 2033 and grow at a 5.1% CAGR in that time. By 2023, the buffering agent market is expected to be worth US$137.9 million.

The market for buffering agents is anticipated to grow significantly as a result of expanding industrial applications, the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries' expansion, and rising consumer demand for processed foods and beverages. By preventing increases in acidity or alkalinity, buffering agents assist in maintaining the pH equilibrium of a solution. They are necessary in a number of sectors, including the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, agricultural, and water treatment industries.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



From Soil Treatment to Water Purification: The Diverse Applications of Buffering Agents

To ensure the stability and effectiveness of pharmaceuticals, buffering agents are frequently used in medicinal formulations. The demand for pharmaceutical products and the growth of the market for buffering agents are being driven by the expanding global population as well as an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

The demand for processed and convenience foods is rising in the food and beverage industry, necessitating the use of buffering agents for flavour enhancement, preservation, and stabilisation. Market expansion for buffering agents is being accelerated by consumer demand for prepared meals and beverages.

The agricultural industry uses buffering agents for soil treatment and irrigation to increase crop output and quality. To maintain the pH equilibrium in water bodies and guarantee safe and hygienic water for a variety of uses, buffering agents are employed in the water treatment industry.

Buffering Agents Business: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific – Regional Dynamics and Market Outlook

Geographic differences can be seen in the buffering agents market's market share and growth potential. The pharmaceutical and food processing industries in North America and Europe are well-established, and these regions are expected to dominate the buffering agents market.

Asia Pacific has significant growth potential as a result of its rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare industry, and growing consumer demand for processed foods and beverages. Due to rising industrialization and the demand for water treatment solutions, other regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, also contribute to the buffering agents business.

Regional market trends reflect each region's application areas and industry landscapes.

Key Companies Profiled in this report



Interim

Taiwan Hopax Chemicals

ANGUS Chemical Company

FBC Industries. Inc

U.S. Borax

Indu Chem Trade

PARTH INDUSTRIES

YONEYAMA KAGAKU KOGYO KAISHA, LTD

OASIS FINE CHEM

Akash Purochem Private Limited

PARI CHEMICALS

Advance Inorganics

Shanghai Chemex

Foodchem International Corporation Silmaco

Key Takeaways



The potassium phosphate segment in the product type category is to develop at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033.

In the end-use category, the food & beverage segment is to evolve at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033.

The buffering agents market in the United States is expected to hit US$ 72 million by 2033, capturing a CAGR of 5.2%.

The buffering agent sales in the United Kingdom are expected to reach US$ 12.9 million by 2033, evolving at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Chinese buffering agents business may hit US$ 39.2 million by 2033, developing at a CAGR of 5.7%.

South Korea's buffering agents industry is expected to reach US$ 8.2 million by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 3.7%. Japanese buffering agents business may reach US$ 3.9 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 1.1%.

Key Segments



By Product Type:



Potassium Phosphate





Monopotassium Phosphate



Dipotassium Phosphate



Sodium Phosphate





Monosodium phosphate





Disodium phosphate



Trisodium Phosphate



Potassium Tetraborate



Sodium Diacetate



Sodium Silicate



Sodium Citrate

Others

By End-use Industry:



Pharmaceutical



Agricultural



Textile



Chemical



Food & Beverage



Personal Care and Cosmetics



Water Treatment Industry

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC The Middle East and Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Winning Strategy

The buffering agents market is competitive. Several significant buffering agents competitors are present in the market, offering a diverse range of buffering agents and solutions. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, buffering agents industry players compete on product quality, innovation, pricing, and customer connections.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on by-product type (potassium phosphate (monopotassium phosphate, and dipotassium phosphate), sodium phosphate (monosodium phosphate, disodium phosphate, and trisodium phosphate), potassium tetraborate, sodium diacetate, sodium silicate, sodium citrate, and others), by end-use industry (pharmaceutical, agricultural, textile, chemical, food & beverage, personal care and cosmetics, water treatment industry, and others), across five key regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: