Industrial Humidifier Market Is Predicted To Be Value At US$ 909.0 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The industrial humidifier market is predicted to increase at a 6.1% CAGR from US$ 909.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,640.3 million in 2033, representing a US$ 765.4 million absolute market opportunity.

The need for equipment that can improve air quality is increasing as knowledge of the detrimental effects of poor indoor air quality on health develops. Industrial humidifiers are essential for ensuring that indoor air quality and relative humidity levels are at their best and for reducing the negative impacts of dry air. Businesses are looking for ways to improve the air quality in their buildings as they realize how important employee health is. Demand for industrial humidifiers is rising across a variety of industries due to their advantages in improving air quality.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Government rules and regulations for indoor air quality have a significant impact on the growth of the industrial humidifier industry. To provide a safe and healthy interior atmosphere, these requirements make it mandatory for enterprises to invest in air quality management systems, including industrial humidifiers. In order to help enterprises maintain high air quality standards, international organizations like ISO have created standards like ISO 14644 for cleanroom technology and ISO 16000 for indoor air quality. Additionally, regulatory agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have regulations, such as the Clean Air Act, which mandates industrial establishments to keep indoor air quality high and limit pollutant emissions. The need for industrial humidifiers has increased as a result of compliance with these rules since they help people comply with legal requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 350.6 Mn by 2033.

South Asia & Oceania is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 201.1 Mn during the forecast period.

East Asia is estimated to account for 27.6% market share by 2033 end and is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 452.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

A gas-fired humidifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 165.2 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Electrode steam humidifier is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 208.6 Mn during the forecast period.

An ultrasonic humidifier is estimated to account for 50.9% of the adiabatic humidifier market share by 2033 end and is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 308.8 Mn by the end of 2033.

A compressed air humidifier is estimated to account for 9.9% of the adiabatic humidifier market share by 2033 end and is expected to lose 192 BPS in its market share by 2033 over 2023.

Steam exchange humidifier is projected to grow 1.5X times during the forecast period, while resistance steam humidifier is projected to grow 1.7X times.

Up to 5,000 sq ft industrial humidifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 223.8 Mn by 2033.

7,500 – 10,000 sq ft industrial humidifier is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 227.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Automotive manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period and to be valued at US$ 111 Mn by 2033. Greenhouse facility is expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 51.3 Mn during the forecast period.

Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent market players include Armstrong International Inc. CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A, Condair Grou, DriSteem, H.IKEUCHI Co., Ltd., Munters, Neptronic, PURE Humidifier Co., STULZ GMBH, UCAN Co., Ltd., and WETMASTER Co., Ltd

Long-term collaborations between industrial humidifier manufacturers, B2B supply chain partners, and end-use industries are instrumental in boosting productivity and ensuring financial stability and growth. High-performance products are crucial for long-term viability, and industrial humidifiers play a vital role in meeting the increasing demand for improved air quality. Establishing enduring relationships with end-use industries facilitates large-scale handling projects and installations across manufacturing and warehousing facilities. Furthermore, robust networks with end-use industries streamline supply chains, offering manufacturers significant opportunities for growth and expansion.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the concrete grinder rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (Isothermal Humidifier (Gas-fired Humidifier, Steam Exchange Humidifier, Electrode Steam Humidifier, and Resistance Steam Humidifier), Adiabatic Humidifier (Centrifugal humidifier, Ultrasonic humidifier, High pressure humidifier, and Compressed air humidifier)), Coverage Area (Up to 5,000 sq ft, 5,000 – 7,500 sq ft, 7,500 – 10,000 sq ft, 10,000 – 20,000 sq ft and Above 20,000 sq ft), Placement (Wall Mounted, Duct Mounted, Ceiling Mounted and Standalone / Free Standing), Application (Automotive Manufacturing, Data Centers, Cleanrooms & Labs, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Device Manufacturing, Paper & Pulp Production, Printing Facilities, Textile Manufacturing, Wood working Spaces, Metalworking Spaces, Packaging Facility, Greenhouse Facility, Wine Storage Space, Healthcare Facility, Paints & Coating Manufacturing and Others) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: