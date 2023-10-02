Kanchipuram Saree To Kasavu Saree-7 Popular South Indian Saree

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South India is renowned for its exquisite sarees, each with its unique style and charm. Here are seven popular South Indian sarees that you can consider buying.

Kanchipuram sarees, known as Kanjivaram sarees, are famous for their rich silk fabric and intricate gold zari work.



Kasavu sarees are traditional Kerala sarees known for their simplicity and elegance. They are typically white with a golden zari border and are worn on various occasions.

Pochampally sarees from Telangana are known for their unique geometric patterns created through the intricate ikat dyeing technique.



Chettinad cotton sarees are lightweight and comfortable, making them ideal for daily wear. They often feature bold and colorful checks and stripes.



Mysore silk sarees are known for their smooth texture and simple yet elegant designs. They are popular for both casual and formal occasions.



Uppada sarees, originating from Andhra Pradesh, are known for their fine silk fabric and intricate Jamdani-style weaving.



Venkatagiri sarees from Venkatagiri in Andhra Pradesh are characterized by their lightweight and soft cotton or silk-cotton blend fabric.

