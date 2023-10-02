Vascular Graft Market Sales Are Predicted To Reach US$ 7.04 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Vascular Grafts Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Vascular Grafts demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Vascular Grafts market outlook across the globe.

The global vascular grafts market is estimated at US$ 3.73 billion in 2023 and is predicted to climb to a value of US$ 7.04 billion by the end of 2033. As per this detailed Fact.MR research analysis, worldwide demand for vascular grafts is forecasted to rise at a healthy 6.5% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Companies Profiled



Endologix Inc.

OrbusNeich

Cook Medical

Cryolife

Getinge Group

LeMaitre Vascular Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Medical Corporation

L. Gore & Associates Inc. Vascular Graft Solution Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

Top-tier vascular graft suppliers are focusing on expanding their business scope by raising capital to advance their R&D processes and hasten the launch of novel offerings.

Healionics Corporation, a private clinical-stage company, announced that it had raised US$ 4.7 million in an equity financing round in May 2021. The round was led by Keiretsu Capital. The funds were expected to be used for the commercialization of its novel STARgraft vascular graft.

Key Segments of Vascular Grafts Industry Research



By Treatment :



Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)



Peripheral Vascular Repair

Hemodialysis Access

By Raw Material :



Polyester



ePTFE



Polyurethane

Biosynthetic

By End User :



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

