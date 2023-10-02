Dr. Jagan Kansal Awarded 2023 Healthcare Impact Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Jagan KansalCANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Top Docs Podcast today announced that Dr. Jagan Kansal , head of the Center for Men's Sexual Health and Male Fertility at Down There Urology , has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and impact their local community and on a national level.This accolade celebrates the exceptional contributions made by doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and create a positive impact within their local community and on a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.Lori Werner, Founder of the Top Docs Podcast, says,“We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast is built on the belief that medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.”Werner continues,“Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars, and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert, and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”Dr. Kansal has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his patients' well-being throughout his career. His approach to urology and men's sexual health combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with his patients, he ensures they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health."Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Kansal. "My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education. By fostering a collaborative environment and providing them with the knowledge they need, I believe we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the community as a whole."Dr. Kansal's dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of his practice. He has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women's health conditions. He has contributed significantly to men's overall well-being in Chicago and beyond by sharing his expertise with healthcare professionals and the general publicAbout Dr. Jagan Kansal:Dr. Jagan Kansal is a board-certified urologist fellowship-trained Microsurgeon and Men's Health Specialist.Dr. Kansal runs the Center for Men's Sexual Health and Male Fertility at Down There Urology. Leading one of the most reputable Men's Health and ED treatment clinics in Chicago, he offers comprehensive care for men's fertility and sexual health, including erectile dysfunction, Peyronie's disease, ejaculatory or orgasmic issues, penile enhancement, comprehensive testosterone replacement, scalpel less vasectomies, vasectomy reversals, comprehensive male fertility services and low T in Chicago.He is a distinguished member of the Andrology community and is an active member of the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM).Dr. Kansal is an expert in men's health issues and has been featured on national TV numerous times, discussing both male infertility and men's sexual medicine issues, including Fox 32 News Chicago. Visit the most sought-after ED treatment clinics today for a consultation.

