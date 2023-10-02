Metal Cladding Market Is Worth At US$ 33.6 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) By the end of 2033, the market for metal cladding is expected to be worth US$55 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Applying a layer of metal material to the interior or external surfaces of buildings or other structures is known as metal cladding. Metal cladding is used to give structures practical advantages and aesthetic appeal. Metals of all kinds, such as steel, aluminum, zinc, copper, titanium, and others, are used for cladding. The metal cladding procedure entails fastening metal sheets or panels to the structure of the building to produce an outer layer of protection.

Architects and designers may create the desired aesthetic effects and styles using these metal panels because they are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, and finishes. Metal cladding systems are becoming more in demand for use in industrial, residential, and commercial construction because of growing urbanisation and infrastructure projects around the world.

Because metal cladding has so many different design options, coatings, and colour combinations, architects and designers may make facades that are both aesthetically pleasing and individualised. Because metal cladding can operate as an insulator, reflecting solar heat and lowering the need for cooling and heating, it can enhance energy efficiency and have a smaller negative environmental impact.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Metal cladding is widely used in roofs for roofing systems that are designed for easy and efficient installation.

The global market for metal cladding is valued at US$ 33.6 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for metal cladding is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5% through 2033. By the end of 2033, the market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 55 billion.

Market Competition

Companies, suppliers, and technicians dealing in different parts of the overall cladding structure are the primary players in the cladding business. To meet the demand from the building sector, market participants are engaged in buying and shipping metal frameworks, paneling or facades, and insulating sheets.

Carea Group introduced a new line of fiber cement cladding panels named Carea Cladding in 2019. The panels are intended for use as exterior cladding and come in a variety of colors and textures.

The metal cladding market in the non-residential sector is characterized by the presence of several key players, both at the global and regional levels. These companies are competing to offer a diverse range of metal cladding solutions to cater to the specific needs of non-residential construction projects.



In September 2022, Ash & Lacy Holdings Pvt. Ltd. announced a collaboration with Tenmat Ltd. to establish standard specifications for horizontal and vertical fire obstruction options to be utilized with its non-combustible Natural-X and MechSlip brick cladding systems. In February 2022, Kingspan Group purchased Ondura Group, a leading global distributor of roofing materials and related roofing solutions with headquarters in France and a distribution network spanning more than 100 countries.

Key Companies Profiled



Ancon Limited

BlueScope Steel

BASF

ASTEC Industries Inc.

James & Taylor

Huntsman Corporation

Bemo Systems

Zahner Kalzip Ltd.

What Prospects Await Metal Cladding Manufacturers in the United States?

“Surging Demand due to Upgraded Energy Efficiency in Renovation & Retrofitting Endeavors”

The construction realm in the United States perpetuates its expansion across diverse sectors encompassing commercial, residential, and industrial domains. This ascent acts as a catalyst, propelling the requirement for metal cladding materials in construction undertakings.

Within this landscape, architects and designers are gravitating toward metal cladding, lured by its versatile array of design choices, finishes, and hues. This versatility empowers them to craft visually captivating and pioneering exteriors for structures. Furthermore, a surge in renovation and retrofitting initiatives targeting older edifices in the United States is creating a fertile ground for metal cladding solutions, as they contribute to the modernization of exteriors and an augmented focus on energy efficiency.

The mounting emphasis on ecologically sound metal cladding and construction methodologies that champion energy efficiency is palpable. The amalgamation of metal cladding with insulation holds the promise of not only elevating building performance but also reducing environmental impact, aligning seamlessly with the overarching sustainability narrative.

Key Segments of Metal Cladding Industry Research



By Material:



Ceramic



Bricks and Stones



Metal



Wood



Vinyl



Stucco and EIFS



Fiber Cement

Concrete and Weatherboards

By End Use:



Walls



Roofs



Vents

Gutters

By Application:



Residential Non-residential

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global metal cladding market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (ceramic, bricks and stones, metal, wood, vinyl, stucco & EIFS, fiber cement, concrete & weatherboards), end use (walls, roofs, vents, gutters), and application (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

