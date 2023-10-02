Pellicle Market Is Estimated To Be Worth US$ 695.7 Million In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to Fact.MR's analysis, the global pellicle market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,719.8 Million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from its estimated value of US$ 695.7 Million in 2023.

Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is one of the sophisticated lithography techniques that has become increasingly popular due to the growing demand for smaller sizes and higher resolution in semiconductor fabrication. Pellicles are produced by specialized companies using materials like nitrocellulose or ultra-thin polymers to create ultra-thin membranes.

In the upcoming ten years, the world will move towards electrified vehicles, artificial intelligence, 5G, the cloud, and other emerging technologies. Therefore, the semiconductor industry' clearest vision is the desire for high-yield chips that are quality-driven. The pellicle market is crucially contributing to the improvement of semiconductor production in this context. Pellicles are made to maximise different light exposures for high transmission rates. Pellicle prevents the decline in semiconductor production capacity thanks to its masking properties.

The global pellicle market was estimated to be worth 633.7 million US dollars in 2022, and it is anticipated that it will continue to increase over the next years. The market is anticipated to grow to a stunning peak of over 1719.8 million dollars by 2033.

Key Companies Profiled



Mitsu Chemicals America,

SHIN-ETSU,

Micro Lithography,

S&S Tech,

Fine Semitech Corp.,

ASML Holding Inc.,

Teledyne DALSA, Inc.,

IMEC Canatu

Country-wise Insights

What are the Factors Driving Pellicle Market Demand Across the US?





The United States' booming semiconductor industries are having a big impact on the expansion of the pellicle business. The semiconductor industries are expanding as a result of technical breakthroughs, increased demand for high-quality semiconductor chips, defence security requirements, and economic growth.

This increase in demand is providing manufacturers and suppliers in the pellicle market with fruitful prospects to meet the changing demands of the US semiconductor industries' developing semiconductor industries.

According to Fact.MR's analysis, the US pellicle market is anticipated to be worth US$ 150.8 Million in 2023 and US$ 444.2 Million by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Segmentation of Pellicle Markets Industry Research



By Lithography Technology :



ArF



EUV

KrF

By Transmittance :



≥95



≤95



≥85

≤85

By Permeability :



≥95



≤95



≥85

≤85

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

