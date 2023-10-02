Former Costa Rica Vice-Minister Of Health Joins Unspoken Smiles Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Alexei CarrilloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Leading global oral health organization, UNSPOKEN SMILES , today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexei Carrillo, the former Vice-Minister of Health of Costa Rica , to its Board of Directors.Dr. Carrillo, with his extensive background in public health and policy-making, has been recognized for his transformative work in advancing healthcare in Costa Rica and beyond. His dedication to healthcare policy and improved public health measures will greatly benefit the ongoing efforts and growth trajectory of Unspoken Smiles.Upon the announcement, Founder and CEO of Unspoken Smiles, Mr. Jean Paul Laurent stated, "As we embark on a novel chapter in our journey, the addition of Dr. Carrillo to our board is both an honor and privilege. His profound experience in the field of public health and an intrinsic understanding of policy-making are set to significantly bolster our mission. As our outreach broadens in the Americas, the insights and leadership Dr. Carrillo brings to the table will be nothing short of invaluable."During his tenure as Minister of Health, Dr. Carrillo led several significant initiatives aimed at improving the health and well-being of Costa Rica's citizens. His focus on preventive care and community engagement resonates strongly with the core values and objectives of Unspoken Smiles."I am thrilled to join the board of Unspoken Smiles and collaborate with a team dedicated to making a tangible difference," said Dr. Carrillo. "Oral health is a cornerstone of overall health, and I am eager to contribute to the organization's endeavors to provide quality dental care and education worldwide."Earlier this year, following the departure of the Minister of Health, the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, entrusted Deputy Minister Alexei Carrillo Villegas with the crucial role. A physician with a specialization in palliative care and health management emphasizing quality, Dr. Carrillo Villegas also possesses expertise in digital health and digital transformation. His vast experience spans across both public health and private medical practice, augmented by a strong background in academics.In addition to his role on the board, Dr. Alexei will spearhead Unspoken Smiles' representation at the United Nations, focusing on the World Health Organization (WHO) and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in both New York and Geneva. His leadership will be instrumental in fortifying Unspoken Smiles' relationships with global health bodies and in promoting the organization's mission on a worldwide platform.About Unspoken Smiles:Unspoken Smiles stands as a beacon in the non-profit sector, committed to ensuring oral health and delivering dental education to children in marginalized communities across the Americas. Through its groundbreaking initiatives and collaborations, the organization has positively impacted countless lives, paving the way for brighter smiles and a healthier tomorrow.

