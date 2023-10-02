Amazon Sellers Can Now Leverage Influencer Marketing Through Amazon Live With VAA Philippines And Amzbassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gilad FreimannTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- VAA Philippines CEO Gilad Freimann believes it's the best time for Amazon sellers to leverage influencer marketing in order to expand their business. Gilad announces VAA's partnership with Amzbassador to provide software and workforce solutions that help Amazon Sellers maximize their sales potential.Virtual Assistant Academy Philippines (VAA) embarks into a partnership venture with Amzbassador with a common goal of providing professional assistance to Amazon sellers looking to scale their business faster and more efficiently through influencer marketing. This collaboration was formed to answer entrepreneurs' need for modernized solutions to modernized problems. Specifically, VAA offers Virtual Assistant services to complement Amzbassador's platform that connects Amazon Brands and Amazon Influencers.Amzbassador is an Amazon Live Marketing Software that connects Amazon Brands to top Amazon Influencers who have already established a solid and loyal following on Amazon. The purpose of such collaboration is for the Amazon Influencers to feature the brand's products, which aims to increase visibility and drive sales through Amazon Live.“It's one thing to use PPC or social media marketing to promote your products, and it's another to use Amazon Live. The ways sellers can strengthen their online presence are just evolving. And having your products featured on Amazon Live, with thousands of audience watching in real time, is a huge edge over your competitors,” VAA CEO Gilad says.For as low as $50, sellers can get their products featured on Amazon Live through Amzbassador's platform. Here's an overview of the services that Amzbassador offers:1.Influencer Discovery2.Collaboration Management3.Live Stream Integration4.Performance AnalyticsSince influencer marketing is a relatively new business strategy, VAA extends its Virtual Assistant services to provide professional support in navigating this field. VAA Amazon VAs are trained and certified to take over Amzbassador's workflow for a hassle-free integration for Amazon Sellers and Amazon Influencers.In addition to that, VAA also offers VA services from the following VAs who are experts in different business areas that concern every eCommerce seller:●Amazon Expert●PPC Specialist●Social Media Specialist●Creatives Expert●Executive Assistant●Wholesale Expert●Walmart Expert●Walmart PPC SpecialistVAA acknowledges eCommerce sellers' struggle to juggle executive, operational, technical, and administrative tasks. That's why it provides comprehensive Amazon and Walmart training to its Virtual Assistants to ensure that their skill sets match sellers' needs.Aside from those mentioned above, VAA also offers services from AMPD Certified PPC Virtual Assistants, Advertising Expert VA, and Amazon Ads Manager, among others. To understand more about the benefits of influencer marketing and engaging an Amazon VA, click here, or you can reach VAA's CEO directly.

