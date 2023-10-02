Stucco Market Is Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 17.20 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The estimated value of the global stucco market in 2023 was US$ 11.93 billion, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033. The enormous growth in both residential and non-residential construction around the world is to blame for the rising demand for stucco.

The capacity of stucco plaster to provide a fantastic surface quality has contributed to its popularity. It also takes little upkeep and is rather inexpensive. The fact that stucco becomes robust, is fire-resistant, and preserves its colour after hardening are some other crucial characteristics of this material.

Additionally, it can change moisture and is breathable. Water does not become trapped if it seeps through the plastered surface. As a result, it develops a resistance to rot and fungus and is able to withstand a variety of weather conditions, including cold, dry, hot, and wet.

Stucco is created by combining a variety of raw ingredients, such as water, sand, lime, Portland cement, and others. The inner and outside surfaces of floors, ceilings, and walls are all frequently covered with it. Additionally, it is employed in the creation of moldings, cornices, and a few other decorative components.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global stucco market reached a size of US$ 11.60 billion in 2022.

Global demand for stucco is estimated at US$ 11.93 billion in 2023.

Sales of stucco are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for stucco is set to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.20 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of traditional three-coat stucco are predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% and reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2033.

The United States market was valued at US$ 3.2 billion in 2022.

The stucco market in China is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2033.

Demand for stucco in Germany is forecasted to increase at a sluggish CAGR of 1.9% through 2033. Sales of stucco in Japan are projected to advance at a slow CAGR of 1.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Significant Expansion of Commercial and Residential Infrastructure

Around the world, the number of infrastructure projects for homes and businesses is rising quickly. Stucco is in greater demand as a result of the expanding development of skyscrapers, apartments, motorways, structures, etc. Stucco's major characteristics, such as finishing endurance, rot and fungus resistance, fire resistance, minimal maintenance requirements, colour retention, hardness, and affordability, are causing a surge in demand for it in a variety of construction-related activities.

Winning Strategies

Market players are involved in mergers, acquisitions, product launches, etc., to get a competitive edge.

For instance,



In May 2019, Sika AG acquired Parex Group. The latter is one of the prominent manufacturers operating in the construction industry with its headquarters in France. Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina, France, the United States, and China are some key markets where Parex Group is operating. This acquisition is predicted to help in the expansion of Sika AG with the use of distribution channels and technologies of Parex. In March 2019, Quikrete launched the FastSet Stucco Patch, which makes repairing of stucco faster, more effective, and easier. Moreover, this newly launched product is a cement-based material formulated for the restoration of damaged stucco surfaces.

Arcant, Inc., California Stucco Products Corporation, BASF SE, CertainTeed Corporation, Merlex Stucco, Dow, Inc., Omega Products International, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Parex USA, Inc. are some prominent suppliers of stucco.

United States Dominates the North American Stucco Market

In 2022, stucco sales in the United States reached $3.2 billion, driven by the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings. Stucco sealing enhances insulation efficiency, maintaining stable indoor temperatures and reducing heat transfer. The United States is renowned for its implementation of energy-efficient laws and regulations, which are expected to drive stucco demand.

A rising trend in sustainable construction practices and green building certifications is expected to influence stucco sales positively. The increasing use of stucco in various construction projects, including commercial and residential structures, is contributing to market expansion.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the stucco market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (traditional three-coat, newer one-coat, exterior insulating & finish systems), insulation type (insulated siding, non-insulated siding), and end user (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

