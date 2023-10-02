Glue Laminated Timber Market Is Stands At A Value Of US$ 8 Billion In 2023 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for glue laminated timber is estimated to be worth US$ 8 billion globally in 2023 and is expected to grow to US$ 13 billion by the end of 2033.

Because of its structural stability, aesthetic appeal, and environmental advantages, glue laminated timber, also known as glulam, is a flexible and long-lasting engineered wood product. Governments all over the world are encouraging green building methods and offering incentives for the use of eco-friendly building materials, which has a favorable effect on the glulam industry.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Modern construction designs favor glulam because it has a superior strength-to-weight ratio and can be molded into a variety of architectural forms. Glulam beams are wood products created to meet certain performance requirements. Due to its shape flexibility, glulam does not require mining or energy-intensive production procedures like those used to make steel and cement.

The growing popularity of wooden furniture is a crucial element boosting the market for glue-laminated wood. Wooden furniture for the home and office stands out for its greater durability and lengthy replacement cycles. Luxury wooden furniture and home furnishings are more in demand due to rising brand recognition among numerous buyers. In the upcoming years, the expansion of the market is probably going to be positively impacted by this.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global glue laminated timber market is valued at US$ 8 billion in 2023.

Sales of glue laminated timber are estimated to reach US$ 13 billion by 2033.

Demand for glue laminated timber is set to increase at a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

Premium-grade glue laminated timber accounts for 40% share of the global market.

Use of framing-grade glue laminated timber is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next ten years. The market in Germany is projected to expand at 3% CAGR through 2033.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Structural Wood Systems

Boise Cascade

Ledinek

Buckland Timber

Siniat

Saint-Gobain

Swedish Wood

Stora Enso Oyj

Calvert Co. Inc.

Pfeifer Group

Canfor Corp. Setra Group AB

Winning Strategy

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, top glue laminated timber manufacturers are emphasizing the development of the product's technology. Over the projection period, such developments, along with competitive pricing, are probably going to help them grow their market share. To address the challenges associated with employing glue-laminated timber and to improve product quality, businesses are making significant investments in research and development.

Leading companies are prioritizing quality control throughout the manufacturing process to deliver glulam products that meet or exceed industry standards. They obtain relevant certifications to demonstrate their commitment to producing high-quality and reliable products.

For instance,

In 2019, Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) announced that it has successfully acquired Alabama-based American Lumber Distributors. American Lumber is a supplier of a wide range of building supplies. With its skilled employees, it will be a great addition to Boise's national distribution network and increase its capacity to provide services in Southeast Asia.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Segments of Glue Laminated Timber Industry Research Report



By Type :



Premium Grade



Framing Grade



Industrial Grade

Architectural Grade

By Shape :



Straight



Curved

Custom

By Application :



Residential



Commercial

Industrial

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global glue laminated timber market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the glue laminated timber market based on type (premium grade, framing grade, industrial grade, architectural grade), shape (straight, curved, custom), and application (residential, commercial, industrial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: