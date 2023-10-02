Foreigners, Who Fought As Mercs For Armenia, Are On Int'l Wanted List - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Investigation
Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is
conducting preliminary investigation of 8 criminal cases related to
gross violation of the requirements of the UN International
Convention "On Combating the Recruitment, Use, Financing and
Training of Mercenaries" by Armenia, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General
Kamran Aliyev told Trend .
He said that 17 citizens of foreign countries (Russia, Georgia,
France) were brought as defendants in these criminal cases and
declared wanted with a measure of restraint in the form of
detention, as well as ensured their declaration in the
international search through the National Central Bureau of
Interpol.
"In their interviews on social networks, these persons stated
that they are in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces in the
occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There are photo and video
materials testifying to the participation of these persons in
military actions. Investigative and operational activities to
apprehend and bring these persons to justice are ongoing. In this
regard, numerous requests for legal assistance have been sent to
the relevant countries," Aliyev said.
