Foreigners, Who Fought As Mercs For Armenia, Are On Int'l Wanted List - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan is conducting preliminary investigation of 8 criminal cases related to gross violation of the requirements of the UN International Convention "On Combating the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries" by Armenia, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev told Trend .

He said that 17 citizens of foreign countries (Russia, Georgia, France) were brought as defendants in these criminal cases and declared wanted with a measure of restraint in the form of detention, as well as ensured their declaration in the international search through the National Central Bureau of Interpol.

"In their interviews on social networks, these persons stated that they are in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There are photo and video materials testifying to the participation of these persons in military actions. Investigative and operational activities to apprehend and bring these persons to justice are ongoing. In this regard, numerous requests for legal assistance have been sent to the relevant countries," Aliyev said.