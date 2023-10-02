Bunker Fuel Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 186.5 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Bunker Fuel Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 121.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 186.50 billion by 2033-end, according to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence.

Several companies are investing in R&D activities to produce cleaner fuels because of the growing need to tackle environmental pollution that is caused by the burning of conventional fuels. These initiatives indicate the rising preference of shipping companies for eco-friendly fuel options for operational activities, and bunker fuel is considered a better option for this as compared to conventional fuel which leads to more pollution.

Significant increase in global trading activities by shipping companies, along with rising offshore exploration as well as the production of hydrocarbon, is raising marine fuel demand. Bunker fuel is opted for as an economical option that is widely used in the shipping industry, thereby contributing to market growth.

The global bunker fuel market is valued at US$ 121.20 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for bunker fuel is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is projected to reach US$ 186.50 billion by the end of 2033.

Low-sulfur fuel oil held 66% share of the global market in 2022. Demand for bunker fuel for containers is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033.

“ Increasing activities associated with hydrocarbon resource development in offshore areas are driving the demand for crude oil, subsequently resulting in increased sales of bunker fuel , ” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Expandi ng International Seaborne Trade

Global trade largely depends on sea routes. Maritime transport holds a crucial position in the global economy and international trade.



As per the data provided by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, there is an increase of 3.04% in the global fleet in 2021 in comparison to 2020 across various types of vessels, excluding general cargo ships. International trade was predicted to reach US$ 28 trillion in 2021 while registering an increase of 23% in comparison with 2020.

An increase in global seaborne trade is projected to boost the demand for bunker fuel and thus generate lucrative opportunities for market players.

Rising Offshore Exploration and Production Activities Worldwide

Increasing demand for resources, including coal, crude oil, iron, and steel, is estimated to contribute to offshore exploration as well as production activities. This leads to the rising demand for bunker fuel around the world. Marine bunkering companies provide bunker fuel and related services to the oil & gas industry.

Technological advancements in the oil & gas industry are leading to rising exploration activities at various deep offshore locations and certain oil & gas fields. The offshore fleet consists of various types of vessels, including stand-by vessels, cable layers, anchor handlers, and exploration vessels. Rapidly increasing exploration activities, along with surging demand for hydrocarbon reserves, are predicted to lead to a gradual shift to offshore exploration from onshore exploration. Therefore, offshore locations are prominently used in the production of hydrocarbons that are ultimately contributing to the sales of bunker fuel.

Competitive Landscape

Maintaining product standards, quality control, and strengthening supply chain management systems are initiatives undertaken by producers of bunker fuel to expand their footprints globally while adding value to their existing portfolio.

The bunker fuel landscape is consolidated in nature due to the presence of very few large-scale vendors that are controlling the entire landscape. Prominent vendors are investing heavily in expanding their reach to global consumers. Partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, etc. are some strategies that are adopted by players to enhance their reach.

In January 2022, Titan LNG was awarded a tender to deliver LNG (liquefied natural gas) to the Port of Marseille for Corsica Linea's new LNG-fueled ferry, called Ro-Pax. This expansion of operations by Titan LNG marks its entry into the Mediterranean market to ensure the availability of bio-LNG, LNG, and LNG derived from hydrogen for the longer run. Minerva Bunkering, in December 2021, started offering its marine fuel at the Red Sea Ports of Yandu and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Key Companies Profiled



ExxonMobil Corporation

BP PLC

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Sinopec Group

Chevron Corporation

Lukoil

Titan LNG

Gazprom Neft Corporation

Neste Oyj

Petronas

Chevron Corporation TotalEnergies

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bunker fuel market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (high-sulfur fuel oil, low-sulfur fuel oil, marine gasoil), application (containers, bulk carriers, oil tankers, general cargo, chemical tankers, fishing vessels, gas tankers), and distribution channel (oil majors, large independent distributors, small independent distributors), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

