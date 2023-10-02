Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Products Market To Reach US$ 41.92 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Glass Fibre Reinforced Plastic Products (GFRP) Market stands at US$ 18.54 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 41.92 billion by 2033.

Glass fibre reinforced plastic products are experiencing rising demand from various end-use industries due to their versatile features such as lightweight, durable, strong, and fire- and corrosion-resistant. Glass fibre reinforced plastic (GFRP) products, also known as fibreglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products, are made by combining glass fibres with a polymer matrix, resulting in a strong and versatile material.

The increasing demand for infrastructure development, including bridges, pipes, and structural elements, is driving the adoption of GFRP materials due to their durability and resistance to harsh environmental conditions.

GFRP products offer an excellent strength-to-weight ratio, making them suitable for various applications where weight reduction is crucial such as automotive, aerospace, and construction industries.

The need for fuel-efficient vehicles and aircraft with reduced carbon emissions is driving the market for GFRP materials. As a result, the automotive and aerospace industries are offering substantial growth prospects for glass fibre reinforced plastic product manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Global demand for glass fibre reinforced plastic products is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Glass fibre reinforced plastic products are widely utilized in aerospace manufacturing facilities in the United States to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce aircraft weight.

Europe's expertise in the automotive sector is leading to high demand for GFRP products. These materials are used in automotive components such as body panels, bumpers, and interior parts due to their lightweight nature and high strength, leading to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Rapid industrialization, infrastructural development, and growing electronics and construction sectors make Asia Pacific a lucrative marketplace for GFRP product suppliers.

“G lass fibre reinforced plastic products are extensively used in wind turbine blades, solar panels, and related infrastructure due to their strong and lightweight features” , says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers of glass fibre reinforced plastic products are focusing on technological advancements, product innovations, and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay competitive in the evolving market.

In December 2021, Sabic, a global leader in the chemical sector, unveiled two grades of its newest material range that incorporates pre-consumer recycled glass fibre that has been diverted from industrial waste streams. This pre-consumer reprocessed short glass fibre reinforced polybutylene terephthalates (PBT) LNP Elcrin WF0061XPiQ and LNP Elcrin WF006XXPiQ compounds offer mechanical qualities and color equivalency to Elcrin iQ grades that use virgin glass fibre reinforcing.

Key Companies Profiled



Johns Manville

BGF Industries

Asahi Glass Company Limited

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC

Chomarat Group

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Taishan Fibreglass Inc

Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Saertex Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Key Segments GFRP Products Industry Research



By Resin Type:



Polyester



Vinyl Ester



Epoxy



Polyurethane

Thermoplastic

By End-use Industry:



Wind Energy



Electrical & Electronics



Transportation



Pipes & Tanks



Construction & Infrastructure



Marine

Aerospace & Defense

By Manufacturing Process :



Compression & Injection Molding Process



Layup



Filament Winding



Pultrusion

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM)

By Form :



Rebar



Powder



Sheets



Panels Rolls

