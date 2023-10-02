Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy Embraces Hybrid Learning Model for Renowned Licensure Preparation Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jill Kristin BerkanaLONGMONT, COLORADO, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is thrilled to announce a significant transformation in its renowned massage therapy licensure preparation program. Founder and Owner, Jill Kristin Berkana, unveiled the institute's shift towards a Hybrid Model, incorporating approximately one-third of the program through Online LIVE classes. This innovative approach aims to enhance accessibility for prospective students, including those with familial responsibilities, busy schedules, and geographical constraints.Over the past several months, the institute has diligently worked on the conversion and design of this pioneering program, which recently received approval from the Colorado Department of Education, Division of Regulatory Schools on Tuesday, September 26th, 2023. The inaugural class is set to commence on December 1st, 2023, where students will engage in online Anatomy and Physiology Classes alongside their peers and dedicated professors. Comprehensive onboarding will prepare students to thrive in this progressive learning environment, ensuring they extract the maximum benefits.The Berkana Institute Advisory Board acknowledges that the post-pandemic landscape has ushered in a new era of education, with students adapting successfully to online learning. However, it's worth noting that some classes, such as massage therapy and bodywork, inherently rely on in-person dynamics for optimal learning outcomes and will continue to do so.Ms. Berkana commented, "I initially had reservations about this conversion, given my attachment to the in-person dynamics that have characterized our program for the past 12 years and 40 classes. However, the pandemic compelled us to experiment with online learning, and the results were outstanding. The massage therapy profession needs fresh talent now more than ever! While we cherish our concentrated and accelerated intensive program, we must evolve to reach individuals passionate about our profession who face life's constraints. We are thrilled to inaugurate this program with a full class on December 1st!"The Berkana Institute will maintain its commitment to holistic, mindful, artistic, and ethical massage therapy and bodywork education, underpinned by its exclusive Berkana pedagogical methodology. A Summer Extended program will offer students an extended timeline of up to 11 months to complete their coursework, while the custom program will empower students to tailor their learning journey by blending online and offline modules at their own pace. Multiple financing options are available to accommodate diverse financial needs.For more information about the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy and its innovative Hybrid Model program, please visit**About Jill Kristin Berkana, LMT, BCTMB**Ms. Jill Kristin Berkana is the distinguished Founder and Director of The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy. With an unwavering commitment to preserving the tradition of massage therapy as an art form while embracing the forefront of progress, Ms. Berkana stands as a stalwart advocate for the evolution of massage therapy education. Her expertise extends to serving as an expert witness and consultant in the field.Previously, she served on the U.S. National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB) and held the role of Liaison to its Ethics and Standards Committee. Ms. Berkana mentors a global network of over 500 massage therapists and graduates. She is the visionary creator of The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy's unique Style of Bodywork and is the architect behind its comprehensive curriculum.In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field, Ms. Berkana was honored as a 2023 inductee into the Massage Therapy Hall of Fame. She is also the innovative originator behind Mindful Expressionism®.Ms. Berkana boasts over three decades of experience as a Licensed and NCBTMB Board Certified Massage Therapist. She founded The Costa Rica School of Massage Therapy in 2005, which she later sold in 2011 before relocating to Colorado. She is the sole owner of the Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy, now nestled in a charming Historic Victorian Mansion that she owns in the heart of downtown Longmont, Colorado.**About The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy**The Berkana Institute of Massage Therapy is a globally recognized premier Massage Therapy Licensure Institute dedicated to nurturing the growth of professional, skilled, and compassionate bodywork artists, holistic massage therapists, and healthcare professionals. At the core of its mission is the exceptional 600+ hour Massage Therapy Licensure Preparation Program, which rests upon a comprehensive and continually evolving curriculum, and distinguished instruction in an exquisite environment.

