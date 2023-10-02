Government Procurement Forum Reviews Around Qr7bn Projects In Health Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The third day of the form on government procurement 2024 reviewed projects in Qatar's health sector where four divisions in the sector intend to implement during 2024 with a value of approximately QR7bn.

During his presentation regarding the expectations regarding the procurements system in the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), and Naufar, HMC assistant executive director of procurement Salem Mohammed Al Marri said that the value of the 1,710 public tenders that the sector intends to launch in 2024 exceeds QR6.3bn.

The HMC assistant executive director of procurement added that HMC accounts for 1,107 of these public tenders with a value that reaches QR5bn, followed by the Ministry of Public Health with 326 tenders that reach around QR700bn, PHCC with 273 tenders with the value of QR 600m, and Naufar with four tenders.

He also discussed the mechanism followed in dividing the year for procurement operations for some of the strategic projects. He indicated that the health sector procurement system is an advanced organizational and procedural structure that aims to manage and organize purchasing and supply processes efficiently and transparently.

This system also aims to meet the health sector's needs for materials and services sustainably and effectively. It also includes the processes of selecting qualified suppliers, issuing tenders when necessary, and ensuring the application of the required quality and performance standards.

Al Marri said that through this system, the best possible value is achieved for the financial resources allocated to health care, and ensuring the provision of health services with the highest level of quality to patients and society.

He stressed that Qatar's health sector aims to provide healthcare services at the highest level of quality. These services include advanced hospitals and health centers as well as programs for scientific research and medical education by directing them toward providing the best health services and adopting the latest technologies and practices in health care that are considered among the leading medical entities in the region, well known for a distinguished and specialized medical team that is always striving to develop and improve health services provided to the local and regional community.

In turn, during a presentation before the forum, the secretary of the committee for supporting the competitiveness of national products and combating practices harmful to them in international trade at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) Jassim Ahmad Al Kuwari highlighted the nature of these practices and the state's role in supporting the competitiveness of the local industry. He indicated that establishing the committee for supporting the competitiveness of national products and combating practices harmful to them in international trade aims to further protect these products. He also discussed the objectives of the committee and the importance of establishing a committee for supporting the competitiveness of national products, providing explanations on the concept of harmful practices in international trade, non-tariff barriers, dumping, and others.

He said that the MOIC established the committee to support the competitiveness of national products and combat practices harmful to them in international trade to help local factories and confront harmful practices carried out by factories from other countries to expand in the Qatari market at the expense of the local product by offering imported goods at unjust prices to remove the national product from the market and monopolize it.