Amman Book Fair Concludes With Large Qatari Participation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Amman International Book Fair 2023 wrapped up its activities. The fair was organised by the Union of Jordanian Publishers in collaboration with the Jordanian Ministry of Culture.

The ten-day event witnessed an outstanding participation on the part of Qatar which was a guest of honour this year with a special pavilion that brought together a host of cultural institutions, as well as an outstanding cultural programme with the participation of a contingent of Qatari novelists, writers, and researchers.

The event was held under the theme of Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine in confirmation of the Hashemite custodianship of the Islamic and Christian sanctities and paid homage to the historian Dr. Hind Abu Al Shaar as the key personality of this event.

President of the Jordanian Publishers Union and Director of the Amman International Book Fair, Jabr Abu Fares thanked the Qatari Ministry of Culture for the outstanding programme that reflected the Qatari bright cultural scene with its various institutions.